StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

