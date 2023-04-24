StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.2 %

BLCM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

