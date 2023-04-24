StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.2 %
BLCM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
