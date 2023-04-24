StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

