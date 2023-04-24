StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energous
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
