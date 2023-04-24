StockNews.com Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.21 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 347,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

