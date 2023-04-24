Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $15.37 on Monday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

