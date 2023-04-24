Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.50.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Straumann Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $15.37 on Monday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
Straumann Increases Dividend
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.