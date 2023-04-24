Substratum 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.66 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $157,045.37 and $7.66 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018939 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.32 or 1.00027114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036558 USD and is down -52.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.