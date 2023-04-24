Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 84.20 ($1.04). 2,210,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -649.23, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 82.70 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Recommended Stories
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.