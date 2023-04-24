Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 84.20 ($1.04). 2,210,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -649.23, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.22. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 82.70 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £81,700 ($101,101.35). Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

