SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.