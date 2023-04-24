Swipe One Day Volume Reaches $58.94 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001987 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $307.70 million and approximately $58.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 562,255,632 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

