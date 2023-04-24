Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.35. 543,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

