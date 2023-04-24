Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $6.69 on Monday, hitting $557.99. 18,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $533.12 and a 200-day moving average of $502.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

