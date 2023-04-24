Synergy Financial Group LTD Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

