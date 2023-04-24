Synergy Financial Group LTD Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

