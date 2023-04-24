Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $303,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $232.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

