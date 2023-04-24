Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $450,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $316.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

