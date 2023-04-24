Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 4,273 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Upwork were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upwork Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.60 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

