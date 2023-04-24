Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $506.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $591.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.88 and its 200-day moving average is $490.35.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

