Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNV opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 932,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 158,589 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

