Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $37.48

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $37.48, but opened at $36.48. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 279,247 shares trading hands.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

