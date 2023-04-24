Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also

