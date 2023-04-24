Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

