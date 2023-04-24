Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

