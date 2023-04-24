Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 7.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 140,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 510,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

