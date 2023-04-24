Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,415 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $72,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.52. 850,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,087. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

