Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.76 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.87.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

