Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,370,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 81.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,132,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after buying an additional 510,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.01 on Monday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.