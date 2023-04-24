Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Teradata
Teradata Stock Performance
NYSE:TDC opened at $40.01 on Monday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
