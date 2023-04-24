TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Tops $193.04 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $193.04 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,317,030 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,103,613 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

