TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.22 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $191.86 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00061988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,306,753 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,088,561 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

