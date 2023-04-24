Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 5.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Texas Pacific Land worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,761. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,731.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,094.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

