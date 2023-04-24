The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
