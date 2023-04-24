The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

