The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Warther Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $344.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

