The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE NYT opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $667.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,057,000 after acquiring an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

