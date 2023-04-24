The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is JCP Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. ONE Group Hospitality makes up approximately 3.4% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.08. 38,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,252. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.