The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.44. 164,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

