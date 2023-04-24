The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,894 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. 4,572,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

