The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $99.10. 4,357,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,373. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.