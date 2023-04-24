The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.