Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 72846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

