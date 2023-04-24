TMX Group (X) to Release Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.79 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.68 million.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of X traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$137.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,800. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$123.03 and a 52 week high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.78.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

