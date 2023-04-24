Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.52 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00008353 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and approximately $24.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,473.08 or 1.00015577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.32240613 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $23,370,446.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

