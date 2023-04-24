TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 4.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 227,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 379,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske cut TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

TORM Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.29%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TORM by 46.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TORM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $21,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TORM by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

