Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. 314,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

