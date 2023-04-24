Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 148,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.