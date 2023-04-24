Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MLN remained flat at $17.84 on Monday. 61,099 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

