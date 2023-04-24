Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $68.75. 6,684,393 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

