Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,255 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

SHYD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,859 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

