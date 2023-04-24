Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 34,550 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $4,266,000.

Shares of NXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

