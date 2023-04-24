Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,886 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 364,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,242. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.