Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 139,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $147.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

