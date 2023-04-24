Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.76. 429,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,466. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,530,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

